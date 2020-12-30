St Catherine man charged with assault, gun possession

Sleuths from the St Catherine South Division have arrested and charged 23-year-old Damar Muirhead of Terminal Road, Old Harbour in the parish with two counts of assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stemmed from an incident in his community on Sunday, December 20.

The police report that about 10:30 a.m., Muirhead was involved in a dispute with the complainants during which he allegedly pulled a firearm and pointed it in their direction before threatening to kill them.

The matter was reported to the police and Muirhead was arrested and charged.

