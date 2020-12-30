Teen drowns at hotel in Manchester while visiting mom

A 16-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a pool at a hotel in Manchester.

It is reported that around 11:30 a.m, the teen was swimming at the Tropics View Hotel in Hatfield, about five kilometres west of the parish capital Mandeville, when he got into difficulties and drowned.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

However, it is understood that the teen who is from Heartease in the parish was at the hotel with his mother who is visiting Jamaica from overseas.

Details soon

