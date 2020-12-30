Westmoreland COVID curfew extended, hospital almost out of space

The government has extended the special COVID containment measures in Westmoreland until January 15, 2021.

This means curfews will continue from 7 p.m to 5 a.m, daily and the gathering limit remains at 10 people.

The special measures were originally scheduled to end on December 31.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said COVID cases in Westmoreland continue to rise with infections reported across 30 communities.

The OPM said the Savanna-la-mar hospital is now beyond isolation capacity and general occupancy is near alert level.

At the same time, the number of moderate and severely ill patients in western Jamaica is now higher than other regions.

