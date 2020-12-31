34 additional COVID-19 cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging between two to 87 years, pushing the tally to 12,827 with 1,987 being active.

Of the new cases, 16 are men and 18 are women.

No new death was recorded, keeping the total at 302.

One case of fatality is under investigation as a coincidental death.

In the meantime, there were 64 more recoveries, increasing the total to 10,383.

Some 84 persons are in hospital with seven being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Sixty-one persons are in government quarantine, while 29,129 are at home.

