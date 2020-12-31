Ammunition seized in Old Harbour, St Catherine

Cops assigned to the St Catherine South Division seized a magazine containing seven 9mm cartridges on Burke Road, Old Harbour in the parish.

The seizure was made on Tuesday, December 29 about 7:30 p.m.

The police say a team was on duty in the area when an unfinished building was searched and the magazine containing ammunition was found.

No arrest was made.

