Clockman forces three-way tie for December prize

CHAMPION tipster The Clockman staged a late rally with six winners on Sunday to force a three-way tie with clocking teammate Frass and Dane Nelson fan, Gizzy, to share December’s $10,000 ‘Most Winners’ payout.

“It is difficult to tip from the overnight stage,” Frass said of the experience. “You have to try carrying the in-form horses. It is not easy at all,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shaggy survived a scare from The Clockman to claim the annual ‘Most Reggae 6 wins’ $10,000 payout with two wins late October, $15,594 and $51,061. The Clockman, Rookie, Jimmie, and The Editor had one Reggae 6 win apiece and eyeing a share of the prize money.

Shaggy was left checking The Clockman’s selections after the season’s top tipster came close to forcing a dead-heat. However, The Clockman fell one win short after failing to include 3-1 chance COLAWILL among his three selections in the second event of Sunday’s Reggae 6, which returned an $18,372 payout.

The Clockman again showed his class, scoring a runaway victory with 172 winners, ahead of Jimmie, Gizzy, and Shaggy on 146. The Clockman picked up $30,000 for his ‘Annual Most Wins’ whereas Jimmie, Shaggy, and Gizzy will share $20,000.

With Frass in the mix, the new year should again see intense rivalry among the form tipsters whereas The Editor remains the value man to watch for outsiders.

Meanwhile, Scientist, who has become part of the Track and Pools team after serving a one-month apprenticeship, remains a sniper to keep an eye on after spotting the likes of a rejuvenated DOUBLE CROWN, 6-1 shot DENBIGH LIFE in December.