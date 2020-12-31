Corporate Hands | Scotiabank donates $1m to Salvation Army Christmas Kettle

From left: Scotiabank’s Yanique Forbes-Patrick, vice-president, public affairs and communications, shares a photo op with Majors Oral Morris and his wife, Major Marcia Morris, following a presentation of a $1- million donation to The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle initiative. The presentation took place on December 23 inside the newly renovated Scotiabank Centre, where, prior to COVID-19, the bank would traditionally have hosted a kick-off event for the charity drive. For the past 18 years, Scotiabank has been a strong supporter of the charity which provides care and assistance to the most needy persons in the society.