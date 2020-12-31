Corporate Hands | WINDALCO donates $6m in online-learning devices to students

WINDALCO’s Employee & Community Relations Manager Lanceroy Morris (second left) and community relations administrator Winston Watson (third left) are joined by the Ministry of Education’s education officer Christine Dale Shields; community relations education officer Kereen Reid Clarke; Regional Director Sophia Forbes Hall and students in handing over the symbolic cheque to Stephen Hamilton (second right), chairman of the Ewarton JBI Alumina Joint Community Council Benevolent Society. Contributed Photos