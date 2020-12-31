Decomposing bodies of man, woman found in Clarendon

Police detectives in Clarendon are now investigating the discovery of two decomposing bodies in Agronomy District near Ryhmesbury in the parish.

Operations commander for Clarendon Superintendent Christopher Phillips said residents stumbled on the bodies in a yard around 7:30 a.m Thursday and summoned the police.

The victims have been identified as 44-year-old Ricardo Blackstock and 49-year-old Juliet Watson.

Blackstock is from Rock, Clarendon.

Some time ago, Watson returned from overseas to live in Jamaica.

However, the police could not immediately provide further details about her.

