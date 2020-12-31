Gas prices up $0.06,diesel down $0.49

Gas prices have gone up by $0.06 effective today.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is being sold for $110.41 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 is going for $113.24.

Automotive diesel oil has gone down by $0.49 per litre to sell for $114.29.

The price of Kerosene has been reduced will go up by $0.84 to sell for $89.38.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has been moved up by $0.94 to sell for $48.62, while butane has been increased by $2.95 to sell for $54.02 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

