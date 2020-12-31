Jamaican fishermen return home after lengthy US detention

Christopher Serju, Gleaner Writer

The four Jamaican fishermen detained in a United States immigration facility for two and a half months returned home today.

On Monday, their attorney Bert Samuels demanded that the authorities release them saying the men did not commit any offence.

Boat captain Anthony Clarke, Radcliffe Simmons, Howard Patterson, and Warren Rowe returned to Jamaica shortly after midday.

The empty-handed men, each dressed in a grey tracksuit, were among the last passengers to clear the departure lounge at the Norman Manley International Airport.

They declined to comment and so too did their boss David Chin who turned up at the airport to pick them up.

“Nothing without the lawyer,” said Chin, the owner of the boat on which the men were travelling in October when they were intercepted at Sea by the US Coast Guard.

The men were then hustled into a black station wagon motorcar which sped out of the airport’s car park.

Samuels has contended that the men’s passports were confiscated by the US Coast Guard.

At the time they were intercepted, the men were destined for Venezuela, but Samuels said Jamaica was the closest landmass.

The attorney has admitted that the boat was registered as a carrier vessel but not licensed for fishing.

