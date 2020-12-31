JISA boss wants financial help for private-school students

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA) is appealing to the Government to provide direct financial support to private-school students whose parents’ earning power has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to The Gleaner on Monday, JISA President Dr Faithlyn Wilson said that such assistance would help to prevent students from being displaced by having to enter public school because their parents cannot afford private-school tuition fees.

“I really think the Government should consider providing some financial support to children who are enrolled in the private-school system, where their parents’ income has been impacted by COVID-19. We are not asking them to help the schools, but rather, we are asking them to help the children, because they have a responsibility to ensure the children’s education,” said Wilson.

“We are really still concerned about the lack of financial support from the Government, given the kind of contribution that our students’ parents make to the country’s gross domestic product, and the fact that many of our parents continue to struggle in terms of reduced income. The Government might respond by saying they have places in the public-school system, but I do not think you would want to displace children who have already been displaced by COVID-19,” Wilson added.

The Government ordered the closure of all schools after Jamaica’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in March. Since then, students have been attending classes through online platforms such as Zoom and Google Classroom; and 17 schools across Jamaica reopened their doors in November as part of a pilot resumption of face-to-face classes.

CALL FOR SUPPORT

Following the Government’s initial order to close all schools, JISA, which represents 150 of the country’s approximately 600 private schools, appealed for state assistance following concerns that some private schools would have to permanently close because of the financial fallout from the pandemic.

During a digital press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in September, Education Minister Fayval Williams said that a one-time offer for private-school teachers to receive a one-off payment of $40,000 and support staff to get $10,000 was approved by the Ministry of Finance to help private schools cushion the impact of the pandemic.

Concerning the financial settlement for teachers, Wilson said that JISA is awaiting a response from the education ministry, following a recent correspondence from JISA seeking clarity on the criteria for the payment.

“What we heard is that the Government is committed to a one-off payment to all teachers and other workers in the private-school system. That is not what is currently manifesting, and so we have written to the minister (Williams) about it,” said Wilson. “Some of our employees have benefited, and some have not, and they are still not clear on what the conditions are for awarding that grant.”