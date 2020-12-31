Thu | Dec 31, 2020

Photos | Happy New Year from around the world!

Published:Thursday | December 31, 2020 | 8:43 PM
BRIESEN, GERMANY A person appears blurred as he paints 2021 with a sparkler firework to represent the coming year, in the darkness on New Year's Eve - AP photo

Some people around the world have already witnessed their first hours of 2021.

This year, traditional New Year's celebrations have been curtailed in many places because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, people have been ringing in the new year in different ways.

Here's a glimpse of some of the sights and scenes across the world from New Year's Eve into 2021:

 Image may contain: text that says "KARACHI, PAKISTAN A boy makes heart sign sign while the last sunset of 2020 hangs over the horizon."

 

Image may contain: cloud, sky and outdoor, text that says "NEW DELHI, INDIA: A crow sits on a pole against the last sunset of the year."

 

Image may contain: one or more people, text that says "JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA: Frontline workers attend a candlelight ceremony on New Year's Eve on the famed Nelson Mandela Bridge in downtown Johannesburg."

 

Image may contain: 1 person, text that says "WELCOME 2021 BERLIN, GERMANY: People wear face masks as they queue in front of the 'KaDeWe' department store in Berlin."

 

Image may contain: 2 people, people dancing, people on stage and outdoor, text that says "JUMPJAM MOUNT MANGANUI. NEW ZEALAND Children chase a giant soap bubble at the Blake Park on New Year's Eve."

 

Image may contain: night, tree and outdoor, text that says "GROZNY RUSSIA: A square decorated for New Year celebrations is seen nearly deserted and without the Holiday Market."

 

Image may contain: one or more people, people standing, night, fireworks and outdoor, text that says "백투의혁명정신 PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA: A fireworks display decorates the night sky to celebrate the New Year at Kim Il Sung Square in."

 

Image may contain: night and outdoor, text that says "101h BRUSSELS BELGIUM: A man walks along a virtually empty Grand Place square during a curfew in downtown Brussels."

 

Image may contain: 2 people, text that says "HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM AROUND THE WORD"
Residents of the San Jeronimo nursing home dance during New Year's Eve celebrations in Estella, Spain.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.