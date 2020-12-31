Photos | Happy New Year from around the world!

Some people around the world have already witnessed their first hours of 2021.

This year, traditional New Year's celebrations have been curtailed in many places because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, people have been ringing in the new year in different ways.

Here's a glimpse of some of the sights and scenes across the world from New Year's Eve into 2021:



Residents of the San Jeronimo nursing home dance during New Year's Eve celebrations in Estella, Spain.

