Pigeon Cay closed due to COVID-19 breaches

Pigeon Cay, which is located off Jamaica’s southern coast, has been closed amid COVID-19 breaches.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, says the authorities have taken note that persons have been using offshore locations to host parties in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Order.

Lime Cay and Maiden Cay were closed recently over the issue.

“A few days ago, Lime Cay and Maiden Cay were closed, after the receipt of reports of flagrant breaches of the COVID-19 protocols taking place there, and it is our information that persons had started to shift the illegal parties to Pigeon Cay.

“The police and the JDF Coast Guard will be enforcing the order to ensure that no gatherings of any kind occur on these cays. I want to say to the persons who are organising these events, and to those attending them, that you know that what you are doing is illegal, and you run the risk of prosecution,” said McKenzie.

“I also want to thank all the persons who have been reporting breaches to me, to the Ministry, and also sharing what they know on social media. We continue to work to ensure public health and safety as we navigate and manage this pandemic,” he continued.

