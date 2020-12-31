Police issue warning to party promoters

Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area 3, Michael Smith, has issued a warning to party promoters, particularly those in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth, to desist from hosting events that are in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

In a statement today, Smith said the warning comes on the heels of concerns raised by members of the Divisional Intelligence Unit about an event to be held in St Elizabeth between midnight and 7:00 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021.

He said the event, which is being promoted by a popular dancehall entertainer, is also being widely circulated on social media.

The name of the entertainer was not disclosed.

Smith added that efforts are being made to contact the entertainer to warn him personally.

“This event for which no permit was issued would clearly be in breach of the DRMA, hence this warning is being issued to him not to host any event in St Elizabeth or anywhere else in Jamaica. Patrons who intend to attend this event are also being warned not to attend as they too would be in breach of the DRMA and will be prosecuted when caught,” stated Smith.

He said cops will be exercising vigilance throughout Area 3 to prevent all illegal events in St Elizabeth, Clarendon, and Manchester.

The provisions of the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement Acts will be fully enforced by the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.