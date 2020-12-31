A promise kept - 12-y-o honours mentor’s memory by venturing into charity

Twelve-year-old Nayeeka Hutchinson of Sandy River in Clarendon is big on charity. Through her year-old foundation, the Nayeeka Hutchinson Foundation, 50 homeless people on the streets of Chapelton and May Pen were gifted with Christmas dinner, a venture she plans to repeat on New Year’s Day.

Hutchinson told The Gleaner that the tragic death of a mentor fuelled her decision to venture into charity.

“On my birthday last year, he (her mentor) made me promise to always make him proud, and two weeks after that he was murdered. I knew in myself that I made a promise and I had to keep it,” she said.

“From as far back as I can remember, I’ve always loved sharing. My mother would sometimes tell me, ‘Yuh a go gi weh yuh eye ball dem’, but I always find pleasure in making a positive impact in people’s lives,” she said.

A sports enthusiast, the Edwin Allen High student said her initial plan was to engage youth through sports. However, those plans were disrupted by the pandemic.

“I represented my past school, Staceyville Primary, in football for three years. My plan was to reach youngsters who have been affected by crime through football. However, COVID had other plans,” she said.

FAMILY SUPPORT

Lauding her mother and grandparents as her support system, Hutchinson said, “My mother said she will support my choices once they are good and guide me through the bad choices. I have been saving from April of this year and decided to do something good for Christmas. My mom and I decided we would donate to the girls’ and boys’ homes, but then I decided to look for the less fortunate persons, such as the mentally ill people on the street. My mother did her research and found about 16 of those persons in Chapelton. I, however, wanted to go bigger after seeing two mentally ill men sharing some food,” she said.

Hutchinson told The Gleaner that her mother assiduously sought sponsorship to aid the fruition of her Christmas Day project, adding, “She also surprised me with printing 12 shirts with my idea of starting a foundation. Our driver, Jay, has also been a blessing in helping us to distribute items.”

Sanique Ornsby spoke adoringly of her only child.

“As long as she is doing good deeds I’m happy. I wouldn’t trade her for the world. I am blessed to have her in my life and I will support her doings for as long as she decides to go,” Ornsby told The Gleaner.

Ornsby, a farmer, noted that though executing the project was strenuous, it was worthwhile.

“It was hectic being on the farm and going out there on the road. I was overworked, but once you love what you do, you will have fun doing it, and we had fun.”

Seeing her smile when they told her ‘God bless yuh, mi child’ ... was worth it,” beamed the proud mother.

Hutchinson has other plans, including hosting a monthly food drive for the homeless. “I just want to show that I care and to let them know that persons do care for them. I would also like to adopt one needy female and one male student for back to school in September. I want to reach as many persons as possible,” she shared.

Hutchinson hopes to officially launch the Nayeeka Hutchinson Foundation in early 2021.