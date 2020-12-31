Son charged with father’s murder in St Catherine dispute

The St Catherine North Police have charged a 19-year-old man with the murder of his father, 48-year-old Ragrick Queensborough, otherwise called ‘Wally’, of St Faith's district, Browns Hall in the parish.

Charged is Romeo Queensborough of the same address.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, both men had a dispute during which it is alleged that Romeo used a knife to stab his father to the left side of his chest.

The older Queensborough was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Romeo later turned himself in to the police and was charged after he allegedly confessed.

His court date is being finalised.

