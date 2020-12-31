Two men charged in connection with Manchester Christmas Day robbery

Two men who were nabbed by a patrol team after they allegedly broke into a property on Badminton Terrace, Ingleside in Manchester on Friday, December 25 have been charged by the Mandeville Police.

Charged are 27-year-old Akeem Trowers, a mason of Hillside district, Knockpatrick in Manchester and Andre White, a labourer of no fixed address.

The police report that about 11:00 p.m., a police team was on patrol they observed four men fleeing from a house.

The police team chased the men and two of them were held.

Subsequent checks revealed that the men had cut open a section of the perimeter fence of the premises, cut padlocks to a grille, entered and stole several items.

The items were recovered at the scene.

White and Trowers were later charged with burglary and larceny.

Their court dates are being finalised.

