Beenie Man charged with breaching COVID rules after St Bess party

Dancehall artiste ‘Beenie Man’ has been charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement acts.

Beenie Man, 47, whose given name is Moses Davis is alleged to have hosted a prohibited event on Sunday, November 29 in Shrewsbury district, St Elizabeth.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, a crowd dispersed.

Beenie Man was subsequently warned for prosecution.

The police say after an investigation he was served a summons and he later reported to the Black River Police Station where he was charged.

Davis is scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Wednesday, February 10 to answer the charges.

