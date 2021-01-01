New Year's Eve tragedy as six-year-old boy drowns in Clarendon

It has been a sombre start to the new year for one Clarendon family whose six-year-old child drowned during a trip to a river yesterday.

Little Masko-Dine Foster of Lampard district in Frankfield was playing with a group of boys in the Rio Minho when he reportedly got into difficulties.

They were not being supervised by an adult.

The police say they were called to the scene about 2 p.m and the boy's body removed from the water.

Deputy mayor of May Pen and councillor for the Frankfield division, Clive Mundle was saddened by the tragedy.

He is urging parents to fulfill their responsibility to ensure their children's safety at rivers which often do not have lifeguards.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.