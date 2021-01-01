One more COVID death, 88 new infections

Jamaica on New Year's Eve recorded one COVID death, increasing the tally to 303.

Two other deaths are under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 88 new infections pushing the total to 12,915.

At the same time, another 149 patients have recovered.

However, 84 patients remain in a hospital with 10 moderately ill and eight critical.

