Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St Catherine

A Smith and Wesson nine millemtre pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the police during an operation in Lakes Pen, St. Catherine.

The recovery was made about 6:10 p.m., on Thursday, December 31.

The police report that cops were on duty in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found among garbage.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.

