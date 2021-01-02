KC alum is new senior VP at University of Central Florida

NEW YORK, NY:

After a national search, the University of Central Florida (UCF), has selected Jamaican Gerald L. Hector, as its new senior vice president for administration and finance. He is expected to start his new role on January 4, 2021.

Hector, a former student/athlete standout at Kingston College (KC), is currently the executive vice president and chief business officer at Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he oversees a variety of university functions including human resources, campus operations, college compliance, student accounts, facilities and more. He has more than 22 years of progressive leadership in finance and operations in higher education, including holding similar positions at Cornell University, Ithaca College and Johnson C. Smith University.

“Out of an outstanding pool of candidates, Gerald stood out because of his impressive experience and his collaborative, compassionate and focused leadership style, which aligns with UCF’s values and illustrates that he is the right partner to help in our pursuit of excellence,” says President Alexander N. Cartwright. “As we look to invest strategically and deliver on goals and initiatives that will continue to make UCF exceptional, I look forward to Gerald building and empowering our team and encouraging a culture of greater trust, transparency, inclusivity and efficiency in the combined division of administration and finance.”

“UCF is a wonderful institution that has accomplished quite a bit and is on the cutting edge of doing things that will benefit humanity as a whole,” Hector said. “As the institution continues to address challenges, get the right systems in place, build its culture and achieve its aspirational goals, I look forward to joining the conversation and being a part of the transformation.”

In his role at UCF, Hector will report to the president and serve as a key member of the senior leadership team to shape financial and operational strategies that support the academic mission of the university. He will also provide vision and leadership for vital campus departments including finance, facilities, human resources, business services and public safety.

Hector is a honours graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C., where he majored in accounting, and holds a master’s degree in Christian thought from the Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is married to Sharon-Kaye, and has three children, Joshua, Timothy and Kezia.