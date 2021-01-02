NERHA chairman Tyrone Robinson dies from COVID

Janet Silvera, Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Chairman of the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) Tyrone Robinson has died from COVID-19 complications.

He was 58.

Robinson, who was reportedly visiting his mother in Miami, Florida, passed away last night at a hospital where he had been receiving treatment for the past two weeks.

He had pre-existing conditions.

Robinson was renowned for successfully running Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leadership campaign against Audley Shaw in 2013.

He was also behind the party's machinery in St Ann North Eastern for more than 20 years, and had been considered to replace Shahine Robinson after she died last year.

A trained pilot, Robinson operated a construction business, was involved in mining and farming, and was a political activist.

A son of Haywood Hall in St Mary, Robinson served as NERHA chairman since 2007.

In a tweet, Holness said Robinson was a key stalwart and organiser for the JLP who gave yeoman's service.

JLP mourns passing of Tyrone Robinson, Senior Party Organiser, Businessman, and Board Chairman for NERHA. The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is deeply saddened at the passing of businessman and one of its key political organiser's, Tyrone Robinson. pic.twitter.com/37Qf70ARzz — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) January 2, 2021

"Tyrone had a great love for the people of St Ann and as a member of the business community there, he consistently contributed to various philanthropic efforts," said Holness.

