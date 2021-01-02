No new COVID-19 death, 16 additional cases

Jamaica on Friday recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging between 48 days to 61 years, pushing the tally to 12,931 with 1,792 being active.

Of the new cases, seven are men and nine are women.

No new death was recorded, keeping the tally at 303.

In the meantime, there were 147 more recoveries, increasing the total to 10,679.

Some 85 persons are in hospital with 10 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Twenty-eight persons are in government quarantine, while 28,231 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.