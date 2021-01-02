Phone snatcher fatally shot at Coronation Market

A man who grabbed a woman's cell phone in a section of the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston met his demise this morning when he was shot dead.

The incident took place about 8 o'clock.

An eyewitness told The Gleaner that the woman was shopping in the market when the deceased accosted her and took her phone.

The woman, who is believed to be a licensed firearm holder, reportedly pulled her weapon and opened fire and the man fell.

An alarm was raised and the police called.

The scene was subsequently cordoned off by the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.