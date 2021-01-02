Several hospitals hit red zone as COVID admissions increase

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Health Ministry is renewing its appeal for Jamaicans to practice COVID safety protocols as hospitalisations reach worrying levels with two institutions exceeding occupancy levels.

According to chief medical officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover and the Falmouth Hospital are over their COVID isolation capacity.

Noel Holmes Hospital - 100 per cent

Falmouth Hospital - 128 per cent

Meanwhile, some institutions are in the red zone with occupancy levels over 84 per cent capacity.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has suggested that patients may have to be transferred if their local hospital cannot handle cases requiring treatment.

Westmoreland is now the parish of the greatest concern with 690 cases.

Jamaica now has confirmed 13,049 cases of COVID-19 with 118 new ones Saturday.

The tally includes 641 cases recorded between December 18, 2020 and January 2, 2021.

Red Zone

Falmouth Hospital - 89 per cent

Spanish Town Hospital - 88 per cent

Linstead Hospital - 123 per cent

Amber Zone

Savanna-la-mar Hospital - 82 per cent

Black River Hospital - 84 per cent

Mandeville Regional Hospital - 77 per cent

Percy Junor Hospital - 77 per cent

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.