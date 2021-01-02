Westmoreland man charged in connection with gun attack

Cops assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division have arrested and charged a man with two counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Charged is 33-year-old Mushane Wedderburn, otherwise called 'Quenger', of Lime Tree Lane, Negril in the parish.

The police report that about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, the complainants were at a relative’s house when they were pounced upon by the accused.

He then reportedly fired several gunshots at them.

Both complainants were rushed to hospital where they were admitted in serious but stable condition.

On Thursday, December 31, Wedderburn was apprehended during an operation in Bedground district in the parish and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

