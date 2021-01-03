Body of teen girl pulled from Black River, search on for another

The body of one of two girls who went missing in the Black River in St Elizabeth has been found.

The body of 13-year-old Gabrielle Madden was pulled from the river around 9 o'clock this morning by local divers along with the Jamaica Defence Force personnel.

She attended the Christiana High School in Manchester.

The search continues for 15-year-old Sheliesha Litchmore, a student of the Roger Clarke High School in St Elizabeth.

The teens, both from Coker, St Elizabeth, went missing about 3:30 p.m. yesterday in the Black River between Appleton and Magotty.

They were at the river with several others when they were swept away by currents.

A girl who tried to save them managed to escape unscathed.

Divers began searching for them yesterday but had to call off their attempts at nightfall.

