Health ministry addressing dip in COVID-19 testing

Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie says the Ministry is working to address issues with COVID-19 testing.

Bisasor-McKenzie has indicated that there has been a drop in testing over the past few days.

Testing has dropped to as low as 211.

The figure is usually higher.

Speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday, she explained that there was a decline in community surveillance, which includes testing, in light of the festive season and the response of residents.

She noted, however, that hospital surveillance and case management continued uninterrupted.

She also outlined that Jamaica, like other countries, has been challenged in securing a steady supply of reagents and other materials for testing.

Bisasor-McKenzie said this is currently the case and the country is awaiting the arrival of additional materials.

She said test kits are expected to come into Jamaica this week, which are to boost COVID-19 testing.

Bisasor-McKenzie also indicated that health teams in all parishes have community surveillance activities planned for next week.

This will see, she said, an increase in testing being undertaken in communities.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.