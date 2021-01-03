Illegal gun, ammunition seized in Clarendon

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition in Clarendon.

The Ruger nine millimetre pistol with an extended magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition was recovered in Canaan Heights district during a police-military operation on Saturday.

The seizure was made about 9 o'clock last night.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.