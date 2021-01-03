Jamaica not ruling out COVID vaccine from China

The Jamaican government is not ruling out looking to China for supplies of the coronavirus vaccine.

China has now joined other countries like the United States and the United Kingdom which are manufacturing the drug in the race to contain the spread of the deadly virus which has gripped the entire world crippling the health sector in certain parts.

Health officials on Saturday night said they would be guided by the Pan American Health Organisation and the World Health Organisation.

Jamaica is expected to obtain vaccines through the COVAX facility, the global pooled procurement mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines.

The first batch is expected to arrive in the second quarter of the year and, according to Tufton, the origin of the supplies will not be dependent on bilateral relationships.

“It is a process of countries coming together collectively using the expertise that is available, assessing the trials to ensure safety and then based on that validation process, those vaccines are then given the seal of approval and are produced for usage,” the minister said at a COVID-19 press conference.

He said Cuba, for example, has also been doing vaccine trials.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Last night chief medical officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie revealed that Jamaica is now expected to receive five per cent of required vaccine supply through the COVAX facility in the second quarter of this year, up from one per cent.

This means Jamaica would be better able to vaccinate its vulnerable population.

Bisasor McKenzie said Jamaica wants to ensure that all persons over the age of 65 are vaccinated as soon as the COVID vaccine becomes available here.

The Government is targeting the vaccination of 16 per cent of the population this year including front line workers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.