JPS closes Westmoreland office for repairs after weekend firebombing

The Jamaica Public Company (JPS) has closed its Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland office for repairs after it was firebombed on the weekend.



Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, the Westmoreland Fire Department was alerted that there was a firebombing at the premises, located at 14 Great George Street.

Firefighters responded and carried out cooling down operations.

Preliminary indications are that there is damage to both internal and external sections of the premises.

The Westmoreland Police and the Fire Department are investigating.

JPS’ senior vice president for customer services, Ramsay McDonald, has condemned the firebombing.

"This is a criminal act, which puts people and property in danger. We will be working with the security forces in an effort to quickly identify the perpetrators," he said.

McDonald said the JPS will also take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of employees and property, even as it continues to provide service to customers.

