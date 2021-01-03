Norris McDonald | Biden’s agenda: racial justice, health crisis, MAGA-terrorism and China!

‘Action, not a bagga mouth!’

– Reggae DJ Terror Fabulous

Master Sun Tzu, the great Chinese military tactician and philosopher, says in his book , The Art of War, that when we are confronted by a forceful enemy, we must build powerful political alliances in order to help outmanoeuvre our foes.

President-elect Joe Biden would be wise to heed such words. He now faces enraged, insidious coup plotting by many Republican opponents who foolishly think that they can overturn the American presidential election and keep in power the Rona loving Donald ‘The Coup Plotter’ Trump.

Who could have imagined that America – that has overthrown over 72 governments in the world – would now have to worry about a dangerous, ‘colour revolution threat’ from internal enemies of democracy: Trump’s MAGA-red supporters?

Go ahead. Hang your head in shame. Weep if you desire. But let’s move on.

BIDEN’S POLITICAL AGENDA

COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is spreading like an out-of-control wildfire in America. But instead of having the health and general welfare of the American people as his central focus, Biden now faces a political challenge, in which millions of people question his political legitimacy.

Meanwhile, the wild raging COVID-19 pandemic has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Rapid vaccination is now taking place. It is hoped that this vaccination drive will stop the COVID-19 pandemic and, therefore, take some stress out of the American society.

But let’s see how this plays out since there is widespread confusion in the mass vaccination roll-out under a dysfunctional Trump administration.

Biden has promised to make the COVID-19 pandemic his number one priority. The pandemic shamefully exposed deep-rooted American racism. Almost four out of every 10 persons who have been affected or died are people of colour. This is a glaring racial disparity.

This rampant racism, racial disparity in the delivery of healthcare and unjust police killings of black people must be placed high on the political agenda and, as such, require presidential and congressional intervention.

Perpetual unjust police killings, including that of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, gave rise to the ‘Black Lives Matter Movement’.

This political activism, along with clear disgust with Trump’s handling of COVID-19, among other things, helped to give Joe Biden a resounding victory in the recent presidential election.

Joe Biden, therefore, will have to prioritise social justice reforms, which include getting rid of the Wall Street trade, for-profit prisons that give impetus – because of reported kickback to American states – for the aggressive, inhumane, militarised policing of the subjugated minorities, especially black people.

Also, given the deep abyss of mass poverty, pauperism, rising unemployment and underemployment and pervasive hunger – which affect over 40 million Americans and threaten to decimate the middle class – Biden must push Congress to come up with urgent actions to tackle these social and economic justice issues.

Immigration reform must be put high on the list of priorities of the Joe Biden administration.

This immigration reform is urgently needed to dismantle the barbaric system Trump and cohorts established, in which immigrant women are given forced hysterectomy, press reports say. Further, thousands of traumatised, screaming children were separated from their parents with some reportedly being subjected to mental and sexually abuse.

GLOBAL TRENDS

On the world scene, the dismal, low-growth, US$90-trillion capitalist world economy is in free fall because of inherent structural deficiencies that were severely aggravated by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

China is a major international headache for America. This is because of the false choice made of seeing her as ‘a threat’ and an ‘enemy’, rather than a competitor whereby – through friendship and peaceful cooperation – both countries would gain mutual benefit.

There are also two glaring, contrasting international trends and tendencies between China versus the West.

On one hand, while America and the Western economies are shrinking, the Chinese economy has quickly recovered from COVID-19-induced stress and is now expected to achieve real economic growth of 8.5 per cent in 2021.

There is an additional reality. China is expected to emerge as the world’s largest economy by 2030. This means that China will continue to remain the main economic engine of world economic growth.

One more point. It is crucial to remember, too, that while poverty is rising in America, under added COVID-19 stress, over the last few years, China has pulled over 800 million people out of poverty.

This is a remarkable feat that the World Bank calls “one of the greatest economic achievements of world economic history”.

There are many other foreign policy issues that must be tackled. This includes the soured relations with Russia; the Middle East crisis; and the rebuilding of pragmatic relations with Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

America’s European allies and the world would welcome, also, the re-establishment of a ‘rules-based international system’, in which there exist mutual respect for nationals and political leaders, and the respect for international laws, treaties and the norms and precepts which cover political relations with nations and peoples.

DOMESTIC ‘MAGA-TERRORISM’

Finally, as difficult as it appears, President-elect Joe Biden will have to tackle the issues of domestic terrorism that has brought violence to once-peaceful American communities.

This domestic terrorism comes from the rabid political virus of White Nationalism.

While we may not know the political motivations of Anthony Quine Warner, the white American who recently carried out a terrorist, suicide bombing in Nashville, Tennessee, it clearly demonstrates that domestic terrorism must be tackled by the Joe Biden administration.

‘The Magabomber’, Cesar Sayoc Jr; and the Wisconsin shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, are just some of the many acts of white nationalist, domestic terrorist violence and threats.

These issues cannot be ignored. In the past, the Trump Justice Department refused to designate White Nationalism as a domestic terrorist threat.

These are grave issues that must be urgently addressed by a Joe Biden administration.

“Action, not ah bagga mouth” is what will be needed, as DJ Terror Fabulous says.

That is just the bitta truth!

- Norris McDonald is a respiratory therapist, social researcher and political analyst. Email feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and miaminorris@yahoo.com.