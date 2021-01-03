One more COVID-19 death, 118 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 304.

The deceased is a 90-year-old woman from Hanover.

And one other fatality is under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 118 new cases with ages ranging from 49 days to 92 years, pushing the total to 13,049 with 1,754 being active.

Of the new cases, 43 are males and 75 are females.

In the meantime, there were 154 more recoveries, increasing the total to 10,833.

Some 80 persons are in hospital with 10 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 29,853 are at home.

