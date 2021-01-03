Parents urged to enforce COVID protocols among children

Ahead of Monday’s planned resumption of face-to-face classes at 129 schools across Jamaica amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is urging parents to ensure that they and their children continue to follow the established prevention guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

“The advice is no different from what we have been giving [up to now]. Parents must recognise that COVID-19 is around and that community transmission is still there, and they should take the extra precautions when their children are going out in terms of mask-wearing, sanitising, and giving their children advice around the distancing to the extent they can social distance,” Tufton said during a virtual press conference on Saturday evening.

“There are some protocols, too, as it relates to those children who are coming home, in terms of how they change their clothing, where they place their shoes when they take them off, that sort of thing. There are protocols that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will provide to ensure that the information is there, and what we ask is that we follow the protocols,” Tufton added.

The advice from Tufton came ahead of Education Minister Fayval Williams’ scheduled address later this evening on the resumption of in-person teaching.

Tufton also noted that he has been in dialogue with Williams regarding the way forward and that both their Ministries are exercising caution at this time.

Jamaica has, to date, recorded 13,049 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 304 deaths.

Additionally, there have been four confirmed cases of the newest strain of the virus, which was detected among 20 travellers from the United Kingdom who tested positive for the coronavirus following their arrival in Kingston on December 21, 2020.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.