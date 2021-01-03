- Spiritual empowerment conference gives people trapped in cycles of pain access to freedom, deliverance, restoration

“In a time where the world and things are changing, it is important that believers be creative and still make an effort to do the will of God,” said Garcianne Morrison, visionary behind the Soul Wounds Can Heal (SWCH) Ministries, an event which saw its second staging on Saturday, November 28.

Unlike the premiere, most of the audience attended the spiritual empowerment conference virtually, while ministers and a few others gathered at the Church of God of Prophecy in Lyssons, St Thomas.

The three-session event took the theme ‘Reveal to Heal’ and according to Morrison, it was successful in its aim to give people who have been trapped in cycles of pain and hurt access to freedom, deliverance and restoration, right from the comfort of their homes.

“It is important that we open up about our pain because when we cover it up, it blisters and we end up hurting people who actually mean us well. Healing is important but in order to be stitched, we have to be willing to open up the wound.”

The power-packed speakers, Pastor Tevaun Brown, Evangelist Patricia Perry and Prophetess Sarah Smith, left an indelible mark on those who tuned in. The first session opened the eyes of persons to the importance of seasons and having certain people in their lives.

“The second session featured a mass deliverance period and an activity which had many persons putting their hurt on paper and then dropping them in what we called a ‘fire box’. The deliverance session saw persons literally throwing up and being loosed from demons and strongholds of their past,” she said, adding that she received numerous reports of persons being delivered even while they slept following the conference.

Among other testimonies of victory coming from the SWCH 2020, Morrison noted that after receiving a declaration of healing over her body, one attendee, who revealed that doctors identified a lump on her that they suspected to be cancerous, later shared that her test results all came back negative and the lump had disappeared.

The woman of God admitted that despite the victorious outcome of the conference, planning for and executing the event was no easy feat. However, because of her obedience to God, she was encouraged to stay the course.

She told Family and Religion, “People were set free in spite of the technical difficulties we faced during our first session, and I’m humbled and in awe of the goodness of God as the warfare I went through while planning this conference was worse than I experienced the year before. At one point, I literally felt like I was losing my mind because the attacks were many but I stood on the solid rock of God.

“I did this conference because the Lord told me it must be held, and although I never had the resources needed, I had obedience, faith and my ‘Yes’. I was tried, but God provided everything. He is faithful and true and I am really touched to see what God has done, and I’m looking forward to see the greater work that he will do through me.”

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com