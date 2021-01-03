Two correctional officers arrested for trafficking banned items into prisons

Two correctional officers were today arrested after they were caught smuggling banned items into a prison.

One officer works at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre and the other at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre.

It is reported that the officer at the Tower Street facility was held with about one pound of ganja.

The other was held with a cell phone and other restricted items.

The Government has promised that tougher laws are coming to penalise persons who take contraband, especially electronic devices, into correctional centres.

In recent weeks there have been renewed concern about the trafficking of banned items into penal facilities.

