Two shot dead in St James, two others injured

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

Gunmen on Sunday killed two men in St James and wounded two others in a daring daylight attack on Dam Road.

Up to late afternoon, detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division, and the Freeport police were still combing the scene for clues.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Kenroy Sinclair, and 44-year-old Dean Reid both of Dam Road in St James.

The Spring Mount police report that shortly after 1:45 p.m, all four victims were among a group of persons in Dam Road who were ambushed by heavily armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting all four persons, then escaped.

The victims were rushed to hospital,where two were pronounced dead, and the other two admitted in serious condition.

One senior police officer in St James told The Gleaner that, despite an overall reduction in murders last year, St James saw a spike in killings during the months of November and December.

The year ended with 128 murders in the western parish.

Meanwhile, St James is the first parish in the police area one to record a murder since the start of the year.

Police Area One comprises Westmoreland, Hanover and St James.

