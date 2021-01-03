Update | Body of second teen girl found

Local divers have now found the body of 15-year-old Sheliesha Litchmore in the Black River in St Elizabeth.

Earlier, divers along with Jamaica Defence Force personnel recovered the body of 13-year-old Gabrielle Madden from the river.

The discovery was made about 9 o'clock this morning.



Contributed Photo: Gabrielle Madden Gabrielle Madden

The teens disappeared while swimming in the river near Magotty yesterday.

Madden attended the Christiana High School in Manchester, while Litchmore was a student of the Roger Clarke High School in St Elizabeth.

The teens, both from Coker, St Elizabeth, went missing about 3:30 p.m. yesterday in the Black River between Appleton and Magotty.

They were at the river with several others when they were swept away by currents.

A girl who tried to save them managed to escape unscathed.

Divers began searching for them yesterday but had to call off their attempts at nightfall.

