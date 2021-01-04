154 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatality

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 154 additional COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from nine months to 98 years, increasing the total to 13,203 with 1,766 being active.

Of the new cases, 84 are men, 69 are women and one other is under investigation.

No new fatality was recorded, keeping the tally at 304.

However, two deaths are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 140 additional recoveries, increasing the tally to 10,973.

Some 84 persons are in hospital with 10 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 28,292 are at home.

