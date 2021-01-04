Ammunition seized in Westmoreland

The Savanna-la-Mar Police seized several rounds of ammunition in Chantlilly Gardens, Westmoreland on Saturday.

The police report that about the 9:40 a.m., a team seized thirteen .45 cartridges along with twenty-seven .40 cartridges and two inside the waist band gun holsters during a snap raid operation in the area.

No one was arrested in relation to the incident.

Investigations are still ongoing.

