COVID positive UK traveller dies at Cornwall Regional Hospital

The Health Ministry has confirmed that one of the 20 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving from the United Kingdom has died in hospital.

The deceased is a 77-year-old man of Jamaican descent who resided in the UK.

The ministry said the man was not among the four patients with the new COVID strain.

He had been in state isolation and remained stable until late December when he developed symptoms and was admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The ministry said his condition further deteriorated and was he listed among the critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

However, he died on Sunday.

Since December 21, the 20 positive cases have been in isolation, while the remaining travellers who arrived in Kingston on the December flight and tested negative were quarantined at home.

Having completed their 14 days of quarantine without any symptoms, all the travellers were slated for release today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.