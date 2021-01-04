CXC releases CSEC, CAPE review results online

The final grades from the majority of reviews from the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations will be released today by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

CXC says 80% of the requests for remarks have been completed and the final results were shared with local registrars across the region.

Those grades will be made available to students starting today via CXC’s online portal.

Click here for CXC student portal

“We have released 80% of the final results and are working assiduously to complete the remainder,” the regional exam body told The Gleaner in an email response this afternoon.

Today’s announcement comes months after a wave of complaints by parents and students across Jamaica and elsewhere in the Caribbean about discrepancies in the grades provided by CXC in September.

READ: Petitions of protest over CXC results

READ: CXC unmoved by flood of criticisms about alleged flawed test results

It was argued that the worst-than-expected scores did not match the profiles on the preliminary results sheet.

“CXC values and appreciates all our stakeholders’ feedback and in 2021 we are committed to listening to and engaging with each stakeholder group as we work together for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders,” said CXC.

READ: Teachers anxious over CXC’s silence on 2021 plans

“CXC is currently in dialogue with the Ministries of Education across the region to finalise details for the administration of the regional examinations in 2021.These details will be shared with our stakeholders and made public within the coming weeks,” it continued.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.