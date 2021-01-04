Full Text | 'Butch' Stewart chose to keep health diagnosis private, says son

Deputy chairman of the Sandals Group Adam Stewart says his late father Gordon 'Butch' Stewart was recently diagnosed with an illness.

However, in a memorandum to group executives, Adam said the businessman and hotel mogul chose to keep the diagnosis private.

"We respected that wish," said the younger Stewart.

Stewart died in Miami in the United States Monday evening.

He was 79.



See full text below of memorandum issued to Sandals Group executives:

It is with great sadness that I share with you today the passing of our founder and Chairman, and my father, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.

This news seems almost unbelievable, since our chairman was as involved and forward thinking as ever.

He chose to keep a very recent health diagnosis private and we respected that wish.

The Hon. Gordon 'Butch' Stewart OJ, a distinction he was so proud of, was a gifted entrepreneur.

He was a marketing genius and talented showman, but those who knew him best recognised that he was a dreamer who could dream bigger and better than anyone.

It was often said “the best thing for people around him to do is be dream catchers.”

That’s why he always credited his success to the incredible team around him, why he listened intently when it came to creating innovative things that would excite and delight our guests, and why it is so important that I remind you today of all days, that we will all continue to be his dream catchers.

Together, we have all been part of something bigger than ourselves, led by a man who believed in us and who gave us opportunities to learn, grow and the tools to make dreams real.

For him and because of him ̧ we will continue to dream big and deliver on his certainty that true luxury is always best enjoyed by the sea.

My Dad lived a big life – husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather entrepreneur, statesman, dreamer.

A singular personality and an unstoppable force who revelled in

defying the odds, exceeding expectations and whose passion for his family was matched only by the people and possibility of the Caribbean, for whom he was a fierce champion.

There will never be another quite like him and we will miss him forever.

While I need to be with family right now, I look forward to speaking with you soon and sharing thoughts about the incredible future of this company built by this most incredible man.

Until then, and to use the words of his iconic sign off, this one last time, All that’s good.

- Adam Stewart



For those wishing to share memories, personal stories and photos on the impact of Gordon 'Butch’ Stewart, please email your thoughts to AllThatsGood@sandals.com.