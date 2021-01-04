Man fatally shot by police in St James

The police are reporting that a man was fatally shot during a confrontation with cops on King Street, Montego Bay, St James on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Mikhail Cunningham, otherwise called ‘Lucifer’, ‘Nickoy’, ‘Oshane’ and ‘X’ of King Street, Montego Bay.

According to the police, a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine affixed containing four 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.

They say the incident happened during a joint police-military operation in the area.

The police say the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

