Two dead, two injured in St James shooting

Two men were killed and another two injured in a daring daylight attack in the Dam Road community in St James yesterday afternoon.

Up to press time, detectives attached to the Major Investigation Division (MID) and the Freeport Criminal Investigation Branch were still combing the murder scene.

While the police were unable to provide the names of the victims, they confirmed that one of the men is the son of a popular female police constable in the western parish.

Reports from the Spring Mount police are that shortly after 1:45 p.m., the men were among a group of persons at a location on Dam Road when they were ambushed by a group of heavily armed thugs.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting all four persons before making their escape from the community.

The police were summoned, and upon their arrival, the four men were discovered, suffering from gunshots wounds. They were rushed to hospital, where two died and the others were admitted in serious condition.

A senior St James cop told The Gleaner that although the parish recorded a decline in murders last year, the police were batting an upsurge in killings in November and December.

The year ended with a total of 128 people being murdered throughout the parish of St James, which is also the first parish to record a murder across Area One region and the first double murder for 2021.

Hopeton Bucknor