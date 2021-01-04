Two men charged over St Mary machete attack

The police in St Mary have charged two men with wounding with intent following an incident at Cox Street, Port Maria in the parish.

They are 21-year-old Dravon Dollhouse, a waiter, and 25-year-old steel man Alton Dollhouse, both of Cox Street, Port Maria in the parish.

The police report that about 6:15 p.m. on Friday, January 1, the complainant and the accused men were involved in an altercation when machetes were used to inflict wounds to the complainant’s body.

He was transported to hospital where he was admitted.

The accused men were subsequently apprehended and charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

