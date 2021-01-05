12 caregivers at Maxfield Park Children's Home test positive for COVID-19

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is reporting that 12 caregivers at the Maxfield Park Children's Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CPFSA says the positive caregivers were asymptomatic and have since been sent home to self-isolate.

The home currently has 92 children and 80 caregivers.

The agency says no child has tested positive.

It says 74 caregivers and 92 children were tested during visits to the facility by the public health team of the Ministry of Health and Wellness between December 13 and 30, 2020.

Arrangements have been made for the remaining caregivers to be tested, the CPFSA said.

According to the agency, the home has been adhering to COVID protocols, including temperature checks conducted three times daily, identification of isolation space, sanitisation stations placed at strategic points, and the mandatory wearing of masks.

The CPFSA says it has been in dialogue with its board and management as well as the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

Going forward, the health ministry, in partnership with the CPFSA, will take the following steps to protect the children:

- Contact tracing in keeping with the MOHW protocol

- Conduct information sharing session with staff to reiterate infection and control measures to be employed

- Re-sensitisation of staff on maintaining a COVID–free environment

- All exposed areas that were utilised by the staff members who are positive were sealed off as deep cleaning and sanitising is currently being undertaken at the home.

The CPFSA continues to work with the MOHW to follow all necessary protocols and procedures across all children’s homes

