Growth & Jobs | MSME delayed gratification keeps staff during pandemic

While some companies have laid off or cut the salaries of staff members to mitigate the business fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME), NM Flash Errand Services, has held salaries and kept its existing staff.

Entrepreneur Nakeita Mullings, operator of NM Flash Errand Services and a JN Circle Member, made the disclosure of her decision at a JN Circle, Thrive Together Life Class recently, which was held under the topic ‘Looking Back To Look Forward’.

Mullings pointed out that the deliberate decision was made to motivate her small team.

“I ensured that during the pandemic, I would keep all my employees – with their full salaries – and I was the one who decided to cut back and start to do some delayed gratification for myself so that my team would remain motivated and show up in the space every day to serve the customers,” she said.

Mullings, who started the business three years ago, said that it has not been easy keeping her business afloat during the pandemic and that it takes a lot of improvising.

FOCUS

“My focus is to ensure that those recurring bills which affect operations are paid, and anything else would wait, as I want to ensure that they (her team) went home and could provide for their families,” she added.

Based in St Ann, the company offers a host of services such as grocery and personal shopping, cheque pick-up and drop-off, tax office errands, food delivery, document pick-up and delivery, as well as package pick-up and delivery from online shopping companies.

Other errands include banking, senior citizen pick-ups and drop-offs, prescription pick-ups and drop-offs, Customs errands, gift-buying and delivery.

Citing some of the business strategies she implemented, Mullings stated that they included innovation and creativity, building a good customer base, and ensuring that customer service was excellent.

She pointed out that since the pandemic, the demand for services such as tax office and supermarket errands has spiked.

Her recommendations for 2021 are: “The pandemic is happening, and it is an experience. It is a pivot for change and discovery, and two things I’m sure not to bring into 2021 with me are impulsive acts as I need to be more focused and centric about the way forward. The pandemic has taught me that planning is important no matter how minuscule the goal is; and two, the lack of diversification,” she said.

She added that in keeping with her goal to diversify, she would be adding online shopping and courier services in January 2021.

Season two of the JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class seeks to empower JN members and customers to thrive as they prepare for 2021 and is aired on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

